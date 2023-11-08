Russian Military Shell Chernihiv Region Eight Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army fired eight times at the border of the Chernihiv region, 84 explosions were heard.
This was reported on Facebook by the Northern Border, Ukrinform reported.
"During the day, Russians fired eight times from their territory at the border of the Chernihiv region. 84 explosions were recorded. The Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk and Horodnya communities were shelled," the report says.
As reported, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempt to enter the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions bordering Russia 9-10 times a month.
