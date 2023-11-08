               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Military Shell Chernihiv Region Eight Times


11/8/2023 6:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army fired eight times at the border of the Chernihiv region, 84 explosions were heard.

This was reported on Facebook by the Northern Border, Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, Russians fired eight times from their territory at the border of the Chernihiv region. 84 explosions were recorded. The Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk and Horodnya communities were shelled," the report says.

Read also: Russian SRGs make monthly attempts to enter Sumy, Chernihiv regions – Commander Naiev

As reported, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempt to enter the territory of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions bordering Russia 9-10 times a month.

MENAFN08112023000193011044ID1107393404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search