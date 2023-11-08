Air Defense Shoots Down Guided Missile In Sumy Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy direction, a mobile firing group using a portable Stinger surface-to-air missile system destroyed a guided missile fired by Russians from a Su-34 fighter at night.

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to the commander, the missile was fired from a distance of 70 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy object was timely detected by the servicemen of the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of Ukraine.

"There were no losses among our personnel and military equipment," noted Nayev.

The commander expressed his gratitude to the air defense servicemen who are performing tasks in the Northern operational zone.

As reported, on November 7, Russian invaders attacked the border communities of the Sumy region 26 times during the day using various types of weapons.