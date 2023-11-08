U.S. Has A Clear Plan To Help Ukraine - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has a clear action plan to help Ukraine while the war started by Russia continues.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), according to Ukrinform.

"Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable," he wrote.

Blinken, Kishida discuss support for Ukraine

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power sent a letter to Congress urging approval of the Biden Administration's request to provide $11.8 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine as part of President Biden's national security supplemental package.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine