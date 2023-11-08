Russians Shell One Of Frontline Thermal Power Plants Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The equipment of one of DTEK Energy's thermal power plants was damaged by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the company's press service, according to Ukrinform.

"In the evening, on November 7, one of DTEK Energy's thermal power plants in the frontline region was once again damaged by shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties," - the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the power plant's equipment was damaged. After the shelling stopped, the energy sector began to eliminate the consequences.

DTEK noted that since the fall of 2022, the company's thermal power plants have been attacked 37 times. As a result, three power engineers were killed and 28 employees were injured.

As reported, one of DTEK Group's thermal power plants was damaged by Russian shelling in the evening on October 30.