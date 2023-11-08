Ukraine Evacuates First 43 Ukrainians From Gaza - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine has successfully evacuated its first group of 43 Ukrainian nationals from Gaza," Zelensky said.

He said that the evacuated Ukrainians are now safe in Egypt, where Ukrainian diplomats are providing them with the necessary assistance.

"We have also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova, and we are glad to help our friendly neighbor," he added.

Zelensky said that the evacuation was ongoing.

"Our embassies in Israel and Egypt, as well as other relevant agencies, are working hard to get more of our citizens out of Gaza," he said.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said earlier that 101 Ukrainian citizens had already received permission to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.