Polish Carriers Completely Block Truck Traffic At Two Checkpoints

Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach announced this, Ukrinform saw.

"As of now, exit from Ukraine and exit from Poland at Yahodyn-Dorohusk are blocked. As for Krakivets-Korczowa, it is still possible to leave Ukraine, but not to enter Ukraine. Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne: according to the latest information from our border guards, the carriers have blocked the exit from us as well. That is, the traffic is completely blocked as well," the statement said.

According to Derkach, humanitarian supplies and passenger vehicles are allowed through at all checkpoints.

In the direction of Ukraine, the protesters let one or more cars through per hour.

Today, 33 trucks left for Poland through Yahodyn, 265 through Krakivets, and 203 through Rava-Ruska.

As per the deputy minister, there is ongoing communication with the team of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure to resolve the situation.

As reported, on Monday, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Tomasz Borkowski, the organizer of the protest near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint, said that they would block the passage of trucks, but humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine would be allowed to pass through. According to him, the protest was officially registered by Polish carriers with local authorities until January 3, 2024.

Among the carriers' demands to the Polish government are the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers; toughening of ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) transportation rules for foreign carriers; inability to register companies in Poland if their financial activities are not in the EU; creation of a separate queue for cars with EU license plates; creation of a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks; and access to the Ukrainian Shliakh system.