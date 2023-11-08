Participation In Victory Day March In Baku Means Great Joy And Pride - Azerbaijan's Zagatala Resident

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The opportunity
to take part in the march on the occasion of November 8 - Victory
Day in Baku is a great joy and pride, Zagatala resident
Abdurrahmanov Oruj told Trend .
He came to Baku for the festive marches on the occasion of
November 8 - Victory Day.
"I came from Zagatala for Victory Day. Our brave sons liberated
Azerbaijani lands from occupation. It is very pleasant that our
people remember this day, remember their heroes," Abdurrahmanov
added.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
