Participation In Victory Day March In Baku Means Great Joy And Pride - Azerbaijan's Zagatala Resident


11/8/2023 6:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The opportunity to take part in the march on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day in Baku is a great joy and pride, Zagatala resident Abdurrahmanov Oruj told Trend .

He came to Baku for the festive marches on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

"I came from Zagatala for Victory Day. Our brave sons liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation. It is very pleasant that our people remember this day, remember their heroes," Abdurrahmanov added.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

