Azerbaijani People Honor Memory Of Heroes At Second Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. On the occasion
of November 8 - Victory Day, people continue to visit the Second
Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Citizens, state officials and others have been visiting the
Second Alley of Martyrs since early Wednesday.
The memory of heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of
Azerbaijani lands is honored in Baku and regions and flowers are
laid at their graves.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
