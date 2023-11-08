               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani People Honor Memory Of Heroes At Second Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)


11/8/2023 6:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. On the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, people continue to visit the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Citizens, state officials and others have been visiting the Second Alley of Martyrs since early Wednesday.

The memory of heroes who gave their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijani lands is honored in Baku and regions and flowers are laid at their graves.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

