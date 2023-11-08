Israeli Embassy In Azerbaijan Shares Publication On November 8 - Victory Day Occasion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Israeli
Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a publication on X (Twitter) on the
occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.
"Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan! We wish the entire region peace,
prosperity and a future full of hope," the Israeli Embassy
said.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
