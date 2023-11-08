               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Embassy In Azerbaijan Shares Publication On November 8 - Victory Day Occasion


11/8/2023 6:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a publication on X (Twitter) on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

"Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan! We wish the entire region peace, prosperity and a future full of hope," the Israeli Embassy said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

