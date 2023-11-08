Türkiye Now Has Karabakh Martyrs Avenue

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. One of the
streets in Ankara was re-named "Karabakh Martyrs avenue",
Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend .
The Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations said the
decision was made on the eve of the third anniversary of
Azerbaijan's Victory Day.
"In a letter dated October 24, 2023 on behalf of Aziz Murat
Seyrek, head of the technical work department of Ankara
Metropolitan Municipality, it is stated that the municipality
received an official appeal from the Federation of
Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations in this regard. In the appeal, it
was proposed to name one of the streets in Ankara "Martyrs of
Karabakh" in order to immortalize the cherished memory of the
Martyrs of the 44-day second Karabakh war," the federation
said.
By the decision of the Ankara's Municipal Council and approval
of the Ankara Governor, 1419th street located on the border of the
neighborhoods of Sheker and Şehit Osman Avcı in Etimesgut district
was renamed "Karabakh Martyrs avenue".
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
