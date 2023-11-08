Türkiye Now Has Karabakh Martyrs Avenue

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. One of the streets in Ankara was re-named "Karabakh Martyrs avenue", Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations said the decision was made on the eve of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day.

"In a letter dated October 24, 2023 on behalf of Aziz Murat Seyrek, head of the technical work department of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, it is stated that the municipality received an official appeal from the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations in this regard. In the appeal, it was proposed to name one of the streets in Ankara "Martyrs of Karabakh" in order to immortalize the cherished memory of the Martyrs of the 44-day second Karabakh war," the federation said.

By the decision of the Ankara's Municipal Council and approval of the Ankara Governor, 1419th street located on the border of the neighborhoods of Sheker and Şehit Osman Avcı in Etimesgut district was renamed "Karabakh Martyrs avenue".

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channe