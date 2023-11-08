Former Prime Minister Of Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Victory Day for
Azerbaijan is the result of the righteous struggle that lasted 44
days, First Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's Justice and Development
Party, former Prime Minister of Türkiye Binali Yıldırım said,
Trend reports.
He made a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day
of Azerbaijan.
"I congratulate Azerbaijani brothers with my most sincere
wishes," Yıldırım said.
Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the
Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on
November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The
liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second
Karabakh war.
By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated
December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in
Azerbaijan.
