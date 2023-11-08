Former Prime Minister Of Türkiye Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Victory Day for Azerbaijan is the result of the righteous struggle that lasted 44 days, First Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's Justice and Development Party, former Prime Minister of Türkiye Binali Yıldırım said, Trend reports.

He made a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

"I congratulate Azerbaijani brothers with my most sincere wishes," Yıldırım said.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channe