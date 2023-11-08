Azerbaijan Providing Jobs To Former Idps Who Returned To Native Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The State Employment Agency under Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided jobs to 73 former IDPs from Shusha who returned to their native lands, Ministry told Trend .

These people work in service, construction and other spheres.

"Socio-demographic analysis, employment analysis, assessment of employment opportunities of more than 29,000 people (representatives of more than 8,000 families) has been carried out," the ministry said.

At the same time, cooperation with employers working in Shusha is being carried out. Labor force needs and requirements for vacancies in almost 90 enterprises have already been studied.

