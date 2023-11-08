Azerbaijan Providing Jobs To Former Idps Who Returned To Native Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The State
Employment Agency under Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social
Protection has provided jobs to 73 former IDPs from Shusha who
returned to their native lands, Ministry told Trend .
These people work in service, construction and other
spheres.
"Socio-demographic analysis, employment analysis, assessment of
employment opportunities of more than 29,000 people
(representatives of more than 8,000 families) has been carried
out," the ministry said.
At the same time, cooperation with employers working in Shusha
is being carried out. Labor force needs and requirements for
vacancies in almost 90 enterprises have already been studied.
