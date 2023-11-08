Iranian President Pays Visit To Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, accompanied by a high-level political and economic delegation, arrived to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on November 8, 2023, Trend reports.

The visit is taking place based on the official invitation of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

As a part of the Iranian president's visit to Tajikistan, negotiations on bilateral issues and the signing of cooperation documents are planned.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili are accompanying the Iranian president on his visit to Tajikistan.

According to the latest statistics from Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the trade turnover between Iran and Tajikistan was 147,000 tons worth about $149 million in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2023). This is an increase of 72.3 percent in value and 53.4 percent in volume compared to the same period previous year.

