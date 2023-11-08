Iranian President Pays Visit To Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Iranian President
Ebrahim Raisi, accompanied by a high-level political and economic
delegation, arrived to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe on November 8,
2023, Trend reports.
The visit is taking place based on the official invitation of
the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.
As a part of the Iranian president's visit to Tajikistan,
negotiations on bilateral issues and the signing of cooperation
documents are planned.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of
Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Minister of Culture and Islamic
Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili are accompanying the Iranian
president on his visit to Tajikistan.
According to the latest statistics from Islamic Republic of Iran
Customs Administration (IRICA), the trade turnover between Iran and
Tajikistan was 147,000 tons worth about $149 million in the first
half of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22,
2023). This is an increase of 72.3 percent in value and 53.4
percent in volume compared to the same period previous year.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN08112023000187011040ID1107393385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.