Suntec India Releases New Report Examining Data Quality Challenges For Businesses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a leading IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM firm, revealed alarming gaps in data quality that are undermining business intelligence across industries. Their new report, "Root Cause Analysis of Bad Data in Company Datasets," surfaces the endemic issues plaguing corporate data assets.



Based on a survey of their clients, SunTec discovered an epidemic of "dirty data" rooted in manual processes, lack of skills and staff, and neglected databases. The fallout includes inaccurate analytics, missed opportunities, poor decisions, and damaged customer experiences.



The research found critical data quality gaps across the board, with 82% of clients lacking standardized data formats, 75% performing manual data entry without verification, and only 25% regularly maintaining their databases.



“Our report is a wake-up call for companies to take their data health seriously," said Rohit Bhateja, Director of SunTec's Digital division.“Poor data quality is like a disease that silently infects a company's databases. We urge business leaders to examine their data fitness and take steps to correct any deficiencies," Rohit concluded.



The full report is available here- Root cause Analysis of Bad Data in Company Datasets. SunTec is also offering a free audit for new clients to help them gauge the scope of their data challenges.



About SunTec India



SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company with over 8,530 clients from across 50 countries and over 1500+ full-time employees. The company has several accreditations and certifications, including AWS partnership, Shopify partnership, CMMI-3 certification, HIPAA-compliance, Microsoft partnership, and ISO certifications for data security and quality. It has been providing end-to-end support to businesses worldwide with data, eCommerce, web & app development, digital publishing, and online marketing services.



With over 20 years of experience providing data services to companies worldwide, SunTec India is uniquely positioned to help organizations overcome their data challenges. The company can be reached at .

