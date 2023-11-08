Contrast Media Market Sailing To Market Excellence: Navigational Insights For 2023-2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Contrast Media Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Contrast Media Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Global Contrast Media Market generated revenue of US$ 5,374.3 Million in 2022 and is account to reach US$ 7,452.0 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasted period, 2023-2031.

The market is influenced by increasing diagnostic imaging procedures globally, driven by aging populations and rising chronic diseases. Techniques like X-rays, CT scans, MRI, and ultrasound rely on contrast media to improve visualization. Technological advancements in imaging modalities, such as dual-energy CT and high-resolution MRI, require contrast media with higher iodine concentrations, which drives demand along with innovations in imaging equipment like digital X-ray systems.

Bayer AG, Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bracco Imaging SPA, Congruent Pharmachem Private Limited, GE Healthcare, Guerbet, iMAX, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited, Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Taejoon Pharm, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., YRP Group, Other Prominent Players

By Type



Iodine



Ionic

Non-Ionic

Barium-Sulfate

Gadolinium

Microbubbles Others

By Formulation



Liquid

Tablet

Powder Paste

By Route of Administration



Oral route

Rectal Route

Intravenous Route

Intramuscular Route

Intra-Arterial

Intradermal Others

By Modality



X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound Others

By Indication



Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders Others

By Application



Radiology

Interventional radiology

Interventional Cardiology Others

By End-User



Hospitals

Clinic

Diagnostics Centre Others

By Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

