Low Fat Sausage Market Projected Impressive CAGR, Anticipated Trends And Revenue Prospects By 2032

Global Low Fat Sausage Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Low Fat Sausages are animal & plant-based meat products manufactured from functional meat with improved properties and health claims promoting cholesterol reduction. Moreover, different ground meat including beef, pork, plant-based meat, and poultry are used for making low fat sausages. In addition, other ingredients, such as grains or breadcrumbs are also used in the preparation of sausages as fillers. The increasing demand for packaged food products and the growing expansion of fast-food chains worldwide as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors driving the demand for low fat sausages worldwide.

The increasing consumption of packaged food products due to the increase in working-class population and changing lifestyle patterns is contributing towards the growth of the Global Low Fat Sausages Market. For instance - as per Statista - as of 2022, revenue in the Ready-to-Eat Meals segment is valued at USD 510 billion, and the market for ready-to-eat meals is projected to grow at a growth rate of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027 to reach USD 695.14 billion by 2027. Moreover, as per Statista - in 2021, the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry in the United States was valued at USD 322.05 billion, and the industry is projected to reach to USD 331.41 billion by end of 2022. Also, the growing penetration of online food delivery platforms and the rising emergence of plant-based sausages would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the rising awareness towards health issues associated with processed meat products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Low Fat Sausage Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing consumption of plant-based food products and the presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of meat and meat-based products and the rising emergence of plant-based sausages in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atria Oyj

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Heck Food Ltd

Hormel Foods corp.

JBS S.A.

Johnsonville LLC.

Nestle S.A.

Premium Brands Holding Corporation

Tyson Foods, Inc.

WH Group Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, Switzerland-based Nestle SA has announced the launch of plant-based sausages in Europe and the United States. In Europe, soy-based Garden Gourmet sausages would be launched in Bratwurst and Chorizo styles in countries including Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Whereas, in the USA the company would launch pea protein-based Sweet Earth Sausage in three varieties including Habanero Cheddar, Asian Ginger Scallion and Chik'n Apple.

In November 2022, India-based Wakao Foods launched its new ready-to-cook jackfruit sausages in India. The company has launched Hot & Spicy and American Herbs flavours of the sausages.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Plant-based

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channels

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

