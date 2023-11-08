Aerostructures Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Aerostructures Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Aerostructures Market is valued at approximately USD 49.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. The structural components of an aircrafts body frame or airframe are known as aerostructures. Aerostructures on any aircraft body include propulsion systems, wings, flight control surfaces, fuselages, and empennage. Furthermore, the Market is driven by rise in the adoption of composite aerostructures and growing demand for air travel around the world. Composite material is highly favored to manufacture the airframe of aeroplanes owing to their properties such as durability, reliability, and toughness.

For instance, the National Composites Centre (NCC) in the United Kingdom opened a new R&D facility in March 2020, focusing on the use of modern digital technology to create future aeroplane wings. Also, according to Statista, there were over 400 airports and airstrips in India, with 153 of them operational. In the financial year 2021, approximately 115 million passengers passed through Indian airports, with over 10 million of them being international travellers. Nevertheless, there was a decrease in both local and foreign passenger traffic. Since the second half of March 2020, passenger air travel has been halted because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, recyclability issues of composite materials impede the growth of the Market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Aerostructures Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the Market growth in terms of revenue owing to the growing demand for aircraft for commercial application and increase in utility in the defence sector. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years due to the rapidly growing aerospace Market in the region.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Bombardier Inc.

Cyient Ltd

GKN plc

Leonardo S.P.A.

RAUG International Hodling AG

Saab AB

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

STELIA Aerospace Group

Triumph Group, Inc.

AAR Corporation

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Material:

Composites

Alloys and super alloys

Metals

By Component:

Fuselage

Empennage

Flight control surfaces

Wings

Nose

others

By Platform:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Advanced Air Mobility

By End-User:

OEM

AfterMarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

