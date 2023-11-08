Container And Kubernetes Security Market Growth, Latest Trend And Forecast 2023 - 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2020, the global container and Kubernetes security market were worth US $714.0 million, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2027. A container and Kubernetes security system combine traditional network security with the technologies of the cloud. Moreover, container security involves specialized security tools that are used to ensure container safety functions, such as infrastructure protection, supply chain, software, and runtime, work as intended. Furthermore, container security occurs through layers of files, called container images. A docker container is a collection of container images, replicating snapshots of a virtual machine, in which instructions are inserted to build a specific container, such as a temple.

Factors Impacting the Container Security Market



In light of the increasing number of vulnerabilities and cyberattacks worldwide, security for containers and Kubernetes is expected to flourish during the forecast period.

Container and Kubernetes security market growth mainly results from the widespread adoption of hybrid cloud technologies in enterprises.

There is a possibility that mini-services will take off rapidly in popularity. Container and Kubernetes security market opportunities will prove to be lucrative due to the high growth potential in both government and the private sector.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID-19 appears to be one of the major drivers for the growth of cloud technologies used for data cybersecurity, which promotes the demand for containers and Kubernetes security. By the end of 2021, the market will grow relatively rapidly. Due to the lack of skilled workforce during the global lockdown, however, several obstacles struck the container and Kubernetes security markets. Additionally, a surge in the adoption of hybrid cloud systems will propel market growth.

Regional Outlook

The conjecture timeframe assumes that North America containers and Kubernetes security market will experience the highest rate of growth. North America, specifically the United States, plays a significant role in the global container and Kubernetes security market. There has been a huge amount of investment in this technology by major organizations and government institutions. For example, the U.S.-based Iron Bank is accrediting the StackRox Kubernetes security platform, which enables federal agencies to faster develop and deploy applications in a more secure manner, increasing the economic potential of the market in the region.

Aim of the report

The Container and Kubernetes Security Market can be divided into product, components, organizational size, and industry vertical.

COVID-19 Impact on Container and Kubernetes Security Market

Pre-COVID-19 forecasts for the container and Kubernetes security market look more optimistic than those projected for 2027. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the container and Kubernetes security market has been greatly boosted due to accelerating demand for the cloud for various digital services such as data cybersecurity. The global market is estimated to witness high growth by the end of the year 2021. However, the container and Kubernetes security industry was primarily impacted due to lack of availability of skilled workforce during the global lockdown. Moreover, surge in demand for hybrid cloud technology is predicted to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on product



Cloud On-premises

Segmentation based on components



Container security platform Services

Segmentation based on organizational size



Medium enterprise

Large enterprise Small enterprise

Segmentation based on industry vertical



Healthcare & Life Science

Government & Public Sector

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods Others

Regional Analysis



Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA North America

Key Competitors



Alert Logic

Aqua Security

Qualys

Trend Micro

Twistlock

StackRox

Capsule8

CloudPassage

NeuVector Sysdig

