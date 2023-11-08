Cloud Services Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption And Revenue Report 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Globally, cloud services market accounted $374,770 million in 2020 and registering a growth at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027. 'Cloud Computing' describes a model or network that allows multiple devices or servers to simultaneously access a program or application. Cloud computing is a shift from traditional computing, offering newer and faster methods to provide computing functionality, infrastructure functions, and application layers.

Industry Dynamics of Cloud Service Market



Due to the threat of third-party misuse of data and data breaches, some factors restrict the market growth.

Data administration and location pose another risk because they can easily be breached and misused on account of their different non-governed locations.

APIs and insecure interfaces limit the growth of the market because organizations do not know where these interfaces lie.

Because of its cost benefits, cloud technology is expected to be adopted in the developing world, offering market growth opportunities. Health care providers can use ERP as a software solution to keep track of patients' records as it is a rising need in the market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC421

Regional Outlook of Cloud Service Market

Growing cloud service market demand is mainly driven by North America. Cloud computing services have been adopted early in the region. Furthermore, this region is embracing cloud computing services in every sector. IT companies have already adopted this technology. In the North American area, the healthcare industry is experiencing an increase in cloud computing services. Both non-clinical and clinical data are recorded and kept using cloud computing services. China's growth rate is expected to be highest during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific. A new association has been set up in Asia to help accelerate the adoption of cloud computing services known as the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA). Cloud service providers, government agencies, and consumers are some of its members. As part of its infrastructure as a service strategy, China is expected to invest billions. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific boasts a very competitive environment.

Aim of the Report

Market analysts have distinguished the cloud services market into six segments and regional category. Based on offerings, types, deployment models, enterprise size, applications, industry verticals, and regions, the market is sub-segmented as:

Segmentation based on Offering



Solution Services

Segmentation based on Type



IaaS

PaaS

SaaS Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Model



Public cloud

Private cloud Hybrid cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise size



Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Application



Customer relationship management (CRM)

Enterprise resource management (ERM)

Supply chain management (SCM)

Project and portfolio management

Asset management

Business intelligence Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare

Metals & mining

Petrochemicals

IT & telecommunications

retail, government

Media & entertainment,

Manufacturing

Oil & gas

Energy & utilities

Pulp & paper

Agriculture Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Services Market

By 2027, the cloud services market is growing at a pace of 15.8% CAGR, from $374,770 million in 2020. Pre-COVID-19 forecasts for the cloud services market look more optimistic than those projected for 2027. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the cloud services market has been greatly boosted due to accelerating demand for the cloud for various digital services, including e-commerce, remote work, and entertainment platforms, including online gaming and video streaming.

Key Market Competitors



Alibaba Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco System, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google LLC Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Cloud Services Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Cloud Services market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Cloud Services Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Cloud Services market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Cloud Services market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Cloud Services market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Cloud Services market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Cloud Services business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443138952/2796/2023-11-08T05:28:22