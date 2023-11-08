Insect-Based Pet Food Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2030

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Insect-based Pet Food Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Insect-based Pet Food Market is valued at approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Insect-based Pet Food consists of edible insects digestible by pets. It is nutritious, as it contains protein, vitamins, minerals, and fiber The increasing adoption of pets has led to the adoption of Insect-based Pet Food across the forecast period. For Instance: according to Woof Dog, in 2020, the population of dogs was 900 million globally. In India population of pet dogs is approx. 32 million and in Japan it is 9.5 million. In Europe, the total number of pets is 43 million. Whereas, in Brazil total number of pet dogs is approximately 30 million. Rising awareness towards nutritional diet for pets enhances the market growth of Insect-based Pet food. Also, with the increasing spending towards pet care and health, the adoption & demand for Insect-based Pet Food is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Insect-Based Pet Food Market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is considered as the leading region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing number of pet owners, rising adoption of insect-based pet food and, awareness towards pet healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rising adoption of pets would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Insect-based Pet Food market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:



InnovaFeed

Ynsect

Protix

Purina

Mars Incorporated

Agri Protein Holdings Ltd

Enterra

Entocycle

Beta Hatch Entobel

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional

By Source:

Crickets

Mealworms

Black Soldier Flies

By Product:

Kibble/Dry

Dehydrated Food

Frozen

Raw Food

Powder

By Pet:

Cat

Dog

Birds & Others

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

