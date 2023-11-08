Anthocyanin Market Dynamics, Exploring Value-Added Products And Emerging Technologies By 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Anthocyanin Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Anthocyanin Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Anthocyanin is a flavonoid that is a type of vegetable-based pigment that is used as a natural colourant in a range of industries. It has no taste or flavour and is available in a range of colours ranging from red to purple to blue. Anthocyanin is a water-soluble pigment used mostly in the food and beverage industry as a colourant. Anthocyanin is a kind of antioxidant that offers a lot of health advantages. Increased demand for personal care products and increase in the consumption of anthocyanin-rich food products are key drivers of Anthocyanin Market growth. According to Statista, the beauty and personal care industry has been steadily expanding over the world. Global revenue for the industry, which was estimated at 420 billion dollars in 2018, is expected to exceed 716 billion dollars by 2025. Also, Tatcha LLC presents a skincare product "The Dewy Skin Cream" which is rich in anthocyanin. Furthermore, constant spending on research and development activities propel market opportunities in the coming years. However, rise in government regulations regarding anthocyanin usage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Anthocyanin Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is dominating the market shares owing to the growing preference for naturally derived antioxidants in the region and increase in demand for food and beverage. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region due to growing consumer tastes toward healthier ingredients in the cosmetics & personal care domain.

Major market players included in this report are:



Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Skyherb Technologies

DDW The Color House

Givaudan (Naturex)

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Naturex S.A.

Kalsec Inc.

Symrise AG The Archer Daniels Midland Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cyanidin

Malvidin

Delphinidin

Peonidin

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

