Polymer Emulsion Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Prominent Regions And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The polymer emulsion market was valued at more than USD 25 billion in 2020. Also, the polymer emulsion market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A polymer emulsion is a liquid in which countless tiny polymers are suspended. They act as emulsifiers/stabilizers. Colloidal dispersion contains discrete polymer particles typically measured at 0.01-1.0 microns in diameter dispersed in an aqueous medium. Polymer emulsions are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, inks, drug delivery systems, gloves, floor polish, paints, coatings, films, and cosmetics.

Polymer emulsions, also known as copolymers, are specialized polymers that are used to manufacture chemicals used in paints, coats, adhesives, offset inks, paper, paperboards, construction chemicals, and textiles. An emulsion of surfactants, monomers, and water yields polymer emulsion when sodium stearate is present. Polymer Emulsion is an environmentally friendly process that transforms polymers with a high molecular weight into polymers that polymerize quickly. Eco-friendly coating and painting techniques are made possible by these green products.

Factors Impacting: the Polymer Emulsion Market



Polymer emulsion market growth is attributed to growing demand from emerging end-use industries in developing countries and robust growth in the global building and construction sector.

Market growth is also driven by stringent regulations for VOC emissions and a concern for green building.

Growing awareness of solvent-based products' environmental impact among end-use industries in conjunction with trends and developments is expected to benefit the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is further fueled by the low capital income for the foundation of manufacturing units.

Growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions will create multiple opportunities in the global market. In addition, the trend of using waterborne acrylic dispersions for anti-corrosive coatings is expected to boost the market's growth.

Green technology and rising environmental concerns have increased demand for products with lower VOCs that use renewable feedstocks. The increase in market competition has motivated producers to continue to develop new technologies.

Chemicals such as butadiene used in polymer emulsions have commercial restrictions that challenge the market. For market players, producing polymer emulsions that emit low levels of VOC is a challenge. There are many adverse health effects associated with VOC emissions, both for the workers and the end-users. Furthermore, they can worsen chronic conditions like asthma. The market's growth may be restricted by volatile raw material costs.

Covid-19 Impact: the Polymer Emulsion Market

Worker quarantines or return home have prevented the spread of Coronavirus. A lack of supply chain efficiency has caused the closure of the construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, textile, and coating industries. Building residential buildings will be less popular because declining wages and a negative market opinion are discouraging people from purchasing new homes. Companies that process chemicals stopped producing their products. Global governments are, however, gradually encouraging construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, and textile and coatings industries to resume work, lifting the lockdown, and encouraging markets to recover with the anticipated increase in sales.

Regional Analysis: the Polymer Emulsion Market

The Asia Pacific region has the largest and the fastest-growing market for polymer emulsions worldwide. Urbanization and the expansion of transportation are key factors contributing to the Asia Pacific region's growth. As raw materials, land, machines, and equipment, as well as skilled labor at lower wages, are accessible in the region, manufacturers are drawn there. Increasing growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth in North American in the forecast period. Lifestyle changes and an increase in spending power are factors behind the growth of the region. There are several industries in the European region that support the global demand for Polymer Emulsion, including painting and coating, as well as innovation for green technology. Increasing building and construction activities in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will propel the market toward growth over the next few years.

Key Market Players: the Polymer Emulsion Market

Some major market competitors in the Polymer Emulsion Market are:



DIC Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Arkema SA

Celanese Corporation

Trinseo

The Lubrizol Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Synthomer Plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Momentive performance materials Incorporated

Allnex

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Halltech Incorporated

Mallard Creek Polymers Incorporated

Stanchem polymers

Speciality Polymers Incorporated

Visen Industries Limited, Cytec (Solvay)

Kamsons Chemicals Private Limited

Scott Border Company Limited

Apcotex Industries Limited

Pexichem Private Limited

Clariant International Engineered polymer solutions.

Market Segmentation: the Polymer Emulsion Market

The segmentation of the Polymer Emulsion market is based on Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type



Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Polymer Emulsion SB Latex

Segmentation based on Application



Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants Paper and Paperboard

Segmentation based on End-User Industry



Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemicals

Textile and Coatings Others

Segmentation based on Region



North America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World

