Blueberry Ingredient Market Detailed In New Industry Research Report 2023 To 2032

Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Blueberry Ingredient Market, encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Blueberry Ingredient Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.34% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Blueberries are high in fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese, making them one of the most nutrient-dense berries. Blueberries are preferred by health-conscious customers because they reduce the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and overall mortality. Blueberries also enhance hair and skin health, greater vitality, and general weight loss, all of which have fueled the demand for blueberry-based foods. The market is driven by key factors such as rising demand from the food industry and raising public awareness regarding the health benefit. As per Statista, the worldwide health and wellness food market was worth USD 733.1 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow to USD 1 trillion by 2026. Furthermore, increase in product launches and acquisition activities across the globe boost the market opportunities in the upcoming years. For instance, Tunckaya, a distributor of food ingredients and additives in Turkey, was acquired by Azelis, a food and chemical components provider, in 2022. Azalis sells a variety of blueberry-based substances all around the world. However, product lifecycle impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Blueberry Ingredient Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share and is expected to be the fastest contributor in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing application of blueberry in healthy snack bars and raising public awareness regarding the health benefits

Major market players included in this report are:



Ingredion Incorporated

Sensient Technologies

R. J. Van Drunen & Sons, Inc.

Carruba Inc

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Givaudan

DOHLER GmbH.

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Product R&D Co. Ltd

Scenic Fruit Company Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Nutraceutical/Dietary Supplement

By Ingredient Type:

Frozen Blueberry

Dried Blueberry

Blueberry Juice Concentrate

Blueberry Puree

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

