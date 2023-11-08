Medical Nutrition Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global medical nutrition market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Medical Nutrition is the application of therapeutic compositions that are specially prepared and planned for the dietary management of patients. Medical professionals recommend this nutrition carefully, and it should also be consumed under medical supervision. Nutritional medicine stimulates the immune system and improves the quality of life of patients by enhancing their nutrition. In addition to treating diseases like diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, cancer, HIV, Alzheimer's, and others, medical nutrition also contributes to treating stress-related diseases. It is anticipated that vegan nutrition will grow in popularity over the forecast period.

Factors Impacting: the Medical Nutrition Market



As the population of the elderly increases, health care costs rise as well. Medical nutrition market growth is expected to be led by the demand for adequate nutrients over the forecast period. A rise in chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD), in developed and emerging economies, has also led to increasing demand for medical and nutritional products.

Although there are a number of small market players that have started offering medical nutrition products, this is driving the levels of competition amongst market players operating in the medical nutrition market. The medical nutrition market will be limited by a decline in prices of medical nutrition products as well as poor reimbursement policies in the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact: the Medical Nutrition Market

A global public health disease known as CVID-19 has affected most industries. Since Covid-19 has been spreading worldwide, nutritional products are in greater demand to minimize their effects on the body. Additionally, the demand for medical nutrition has increased for treating post-Covid-19 symptoms, including weakness and exhaustion. In the wake of the global pandemic of Covid-19, nutritional supplements have seen an increase in demand. Vitamin D and A supplements are, particularly in demand. Consequently, the health food market value was increased in 2020 and will increase in the future also.

Regional Analysis: the Medical Nutrition Market

Using geography as a criterion, the global medical nutrition market has been divided into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. A high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region has led North America to dominate the medical nutrition market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. A dynamic consumer market is driving Asia Pacific's CAGR to the highest level globally over the forecast period, in part due to the increasing awareness of healthy products among consumers there.

Key Market Players: the Medical Nutrition Market

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements & collaborations are the most common strategies employed by companies to expand in the Medical nutrition Market. Products derived from these strategies would perform well. Medical nutrition could also benefit from a raised profile in untapped markets.

The following companies dominate the market:



Abbott Laboratories

AYMES International Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc.

Danone SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Grifols, SA

Medifood GmbH

Nestle SA

Nutricia & NeoMed

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation: the Medical Nutrition Market

Medical Nutrition Market Analysis is classified according to Type, Application, and Administration.

Segmentation based on Type



Pediatric Nutrition

Parental Nutrition

Elderly Nutrition Sport Nutrition

Segmentation based on Application



Pediatric Malnutrition

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cancer

Pulmonary Diseases Others (Renal Failure)

Segmentation based on Administration



Oral

Enteral Parenteral

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Medical Nutrition Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Medical Nutrition market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Medical Nutrition Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Medical Nutrition market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

