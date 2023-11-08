Laminated Timber Market Comprehensive Report 2023 Top Players, Key Regions And Segmentation Analysis 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The glue-laminated timber market size was valued at more than USD 5 billion in 2020. During the forecast period, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2021-2027.

Laminated timber consists of strips of wood bonded together with an adhesive. The material has high strength and dimensional stability, making it suitable for load-bearing structures in horizontal and vertical directions, such as bridges. Construction materials such as glued laminated timber are innovative. Lumber pieces are joined by moisture-resistant adhesives to make longer pieces. A special grade of lumber is purchased directly from lumber mills by manufacturers of glue-laminated timber. It can be built as straight beams or as complex curve members using glued laminated timber, or glulam for short. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors. Strength and aesthetics are often associated with it. In addition to their high load-carrying capacity, glue-laminated timber has high thermal insulation properties, is easy to work with simple tools, and can be constructed in short amounts of time. For the manufacture of glue-laminated timber, the following steps are needed: woodworking, drying, sewing, lining, gluing, vertical sawing, inspection, and packing.

Factors Impacting: the Laminated Timber Market



Due to this wood's aesthetic benefits, the global market is expected to grow as glue-laminated timber gains attention in residential applications.

Growing populations in developing countries will contribute to a boost in laminated building material sales, affecting the construction market for glue-laminated wood. The market for glue-laminated timber is expected to grow due to various benefits associated with glue-laminated timber, including fire resistance and durability. Timber forests are readily available in the European region, and this is predicted to accelerate demand for laminated wood across the region.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis: the Laminated Timber Market

The glue-laminated timber market had a significant impact on the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has caused several affected areas to be completely shut down by the government and other authorities, which is disrupting market growth. In the early stages of the pandemic, construction activity slowed due to a lack of workers, and individuals were cautious to start carpentry or wooden work in their houses due to fear of contracting Covid-19.

Regional Outlook: the Laminated Timber Market

There are five major regions dividing the global market for glue-laminated timber: the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America.

The majority of the global market share goes to Europe for glue-laminated timber (glulam). The main producers in the region are Austria, Finland, and Germany. As a result of wood's high acceptance and increasing use as a building material in Germany and Italy, wood contributed about 60% of the industry's revenue in Europe. The largest producer of glue-laminated timber in the world comes from Austria, a rich source of softwood spruce and pine.

There will also be significant growth in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years. In the near future, the growing market demand for trendy and luxurious apartments should positively impact the industry. Growing numbers of manufacturers are moving facilities to China and Australia, which will boost their growth. Business growth opportunities are expected to be immense in the Asia Pacific. The Japanese and other Asian countries are anticipated to drive the market demand for glue-laminated timber over the forecast period.

Key Market Players: the Laminated Timber Market

The major market players in the Laminated Timber Market are:



Boise Cascade Company

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Canfor Corporation

Structural Wood Systems

Calvert Co., Inc.

Binderholz GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group

Pfeifer Holz GmbH Meiken Lamwood Corp.

Market Segmentation: the Laminated Timber Market

The market segmentation of the global glue laminated timber market is based on end-use and application.

Segmentation based on End-Use



Residential Non-Residential

Segmentation based on Application



Floor Beams

Window and Door Header

Trusses and Supporting Columns Roof Beams

