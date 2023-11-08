Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size (Volume And Value) And Growth To 2032 Shared In Latest Analysis

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is valued at approximately USD 1.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Excipients are the inactive constituents that are used in the process of formulation for supporting the active pharmaceutical constituents. The adoption of numerous types of sugars especially sucrose in large quantities is gaining huge traction across the pharmaceutical industry because it is an easy to process, cost-effective, bulking and good taste carrier ingredient. Sugar-Based Excipients are categorized as artificial sweeteners, actual sugar, and sugar alcohol. The growing adoption of the co-processed excipients, growing investments for the development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTS), coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical industry are the factors that may stimulate the market demand around the world. For instance, according to the IBEF, in 2020 the pharmaceutical sector in India ranked 3rd in terms of volume and 13th in terms of value globally with worth USD 42 billion and is anticipated to grow by 17.7% annually. However, stringent quality control procedures impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, shifting the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging countries is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing production of generic drugs, and rising investments in drug advancement. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising number of favorable government policies, as well as the exponential growth of the pharmaceutical industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sugar-Based Excipients Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Roquette Group

DFE Pharma

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Cargill, Inc.

Colorcon, Inc.

FMC Corporation The Lubrizol Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Actual Sugars

Sugar Alcohols

Artificial Sweeteners

By Type:

Powders/granules

Direct Compression Sugars

Crystals

Syrups

By Functionality:

Fillers & Diluents

Flavoring Agents

Tonicity Agents

Other Functionalities

By Formulation:

Oral Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Topical Formulations

Other Formulations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

