Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities And Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market is valued approximately USD 833.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market' Report: https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/BIZWIT2304

A temperance drink, also known as an alcohol-free or non-alcoholic drink, is a form of an alcoholic drink that is created without alcohol or with the alcohol removed or reduced to virtually zero. The non-alcoholic drinks industry includes energy drinks, juices, soft drinks, coffee and tea, bottled water, and probiotics, among other beverages. After the Covid -19 scenario consumers' interest has rapidly shifted towards nonalcoholic and healthier drinks . The shift of consumers towards non-alcohol drinks and beverages has led to innovation for a whole new segment of premium, complex-tasting soft drinks complimenting adult taste . This shift is the major driving force behind the rapid growth of the market.

Also, the big brands are introducing themselves in categories, such as bottled water, low-carb drinks, craft, and flavored mocktails options, hence enhance the growth of the market. The harmful effects of alcohol are not hidden from the society. It is found to be the major cause of several cardiovascular and neurological disorders. According to a study by WHO , Worldwide, 3 million deaths every year result from harmful use of alcohol, this represent 5.3 % of all deaths. Also Alcohol consumption causes death and disability relatively early in life. In the age group 20-39 years approximately 13.5 % of the total deaths are alcohol-attributable. Manufacturers in the market are responding to new trends and innovating the present product portfolio, which is likely to augur well for future growth, as consumers' acceptance of the no-alcohol and low-alcohol categories grows.

However, increase in awareness of obesity due to beverages with large amounts of sweeteners and introduction of tax on soft drink segments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Non-alcoholic Beverage Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share due to the presence of numerous undeveloped markets, a large population, and rising disposable income. The market is likely to be driven by rising demand for various alcohol-free beverages in these regions. Make in India, 100% FDI in food, and the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative are all enticing new entrants to Asia Pacific to set up manufacturing and distribution facilities. Furthermore, because to the existence of developed economies and early adoption of soda goods, North America was the fastest expanding market for this industry in 2021. Many globally known beverage makers, such as PepsiCo and the Coca-Cola Company, are based in the region, which is led by the United States.

Major market player included in this report are:



Nestle

Pepsico

Unilever

Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc

The Coca Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone S.A.

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

Asahi group holdings, Ltd. Red Bull

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

By Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Reasons to Consider Purchasing the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Report:

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Non-alcoholic Beverage Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the report's dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the report's clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the market's performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Non-alcoholic Beverage market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the report's critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Non-alcoholic Beverage market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Non-alcoholic Beverage market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

About Report Ocean: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443140814/2796/2023-11-08T06:00:11