Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 65 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested on Tuesday night and earlier Wednesday 65 Palestinians in the West Bank, including two journalists, said a Palestinian source on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner's Society said that the arrests are centered in the Bethlehem and Hebron cities, as well as several different areas in the West Bank, along with abuse, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families.

The Israeli occupation forces have vandalized and destroyed civilians' houses, in addition to bombing the house of a 14-year-old hostage named Mohammad Al-Zilbani, who's been arrested Feb on claims of stabbing and killing a soldier, in Shu'fat Camp in Jerusalem.

The arrest toll after October seventh so far increased to more than 2,280 arrests, including people turning themselves in, due to the occupation forces holding their wives and mothers as hostages, added the statement.

Furthermore, the occupation army stormed Birzeit University near Ramallah, vandalizing it and confiscating possessions of the students at the university.

In a press statement, the university denounced the attack that took place, saying that it is one of a continuous series of violations by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian educational institutions, and are criminalized by international laws and conventions. (end)

