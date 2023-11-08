UK Labor MP Resigns Over Leadership's Stance On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- UK Labor Frontbenchers MP Imran Hussain announced on Wednesday his resignation from his position in the shadow government in protest against the position of the Labor Party leadership on the issue of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"I want to be able to strongly advocate for a ceasefire, as called for by the UN General Secretary. In order to be fully free to do so, I have tonight stepped down from Labor's Frontbench," Hussain said on the social media platform X.

He underlined that he cannot defend this view from his position as a minister in the shadow government especially with the position adopted by the Labor Party led by Keir Starmer, adding that it is not permissible to allow any party or country to violate international laws and commit crimes against humanity under the pretext of self-defense.

The Labor Party, the largest opposition party in parliament, is experiencing severe internal disagreements between the leadership and the rest of the members due to Starmer's refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In an interview with a radio channel on October 11, Starmer surprised followers when he said that Israel has the right to cut off water, electricity, and fuel supplies to defend itself.

These statements, especially since they were issued by a former lawyer and prosecutor, caused angry reactions and prompted dozens of workers' municipal council members to submit collective resignations, most notably the resignation of the mayor of Burnley. (end)

