WHO Regional Director Pleads For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, called for a ceasefire, unimpeded access to aid, protection of health care, and the release of hostages.In a statement issued by WHO's regional office on Wednesday, Al-Mandhari noted that a whole month has passed, and the people of Gaza are experiencing unimaginable suffering."Please join us in our call for peace to end this heart-wrenching crisis. Lives are hanging by a thread," he said.He added that every day, hundreds are killed, and hundreds are left critically injured, unable to access life-saving care due to shortages. "Imagine their pain, unable to get the medical help they need."Over 1.5 million have been displaced, living in overcrowded shelters, lacking necessities like safe water and toilets, and facing disease outbreaks, he stated.The aid WHO has been able to provide so far is a drop in the ocean compared to the vast needs facing hospitals on the brink. Attacks on health care create fear where there should be hope, he added.