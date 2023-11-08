Jordan's National Karate Team Leads Qualifiers For 2024 World Championship

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan's national karate team has emerged as the frontrunner in the list of qualifiers for the forthcoming 2024 World Championship, securing a prominent place in the world of karate sports.The World Karate Federation has officially revealed the roster of countries that have earned a spot in the 2024 World Team Championships through its official website, where Jordan's team claimed the top position in the men's team combat category, reflecting their unwavering dedication and excellence in the sport.This significant achievement was realized following the team's remarkable performance in the most recent World Championship, held last month in Budapest, the capital of Bulgaria.