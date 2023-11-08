Jordan's Exports Soar In Jewelry, Chemicals In First 8 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan has experienced a significant surge in its exports across various sectors, notably jewelry, chemicals, and other products. These gains have contributed to an increase in the total value of the Kingdom's exports from the beginning of 2023 through the end of last August.According to data from the Department of Statistics' foreign trade report, Jordan's jewelry and jewelry-related exports have witnessed substantial growth, registering a remarkable 76.7% increase by the end of August. Simultaneously, the export of chemical products rose by an impressive 18.9%, and other materials also increased by 15.6%.In specific figures, national jewelry and jewelry-related exports reached approximately JD 560 million by the end of August this year, in stark contrast to JD 317 million during the same period last year. Chemical product exports amounted to around JD 340 million, compared to JD 286 million during the same period of the previous year. Other material exports reached JD 2.224 billion, compared to JD 1.924 billion for the same period last year.Conversely, certain sectors faced a decline in their national exports from the beginning of the current year through the end of August. Apparel and accessories exports decreased by 11.1%, while fertilizer exports dropped by 15.8%. Jordan's exports of raw potash experienced a significant decrease of 33.4%, and phosphate exports were down by 20.9%.Breaking down these figures, the total value of Jordan's apparel and accessories exports reached around JD 930 million by the end of August in the current year, compared to JD 1.046 billion for the same period last year. Meanwhile, the value of fertilizer exports neared JD 714 million, in contrast to JD 848 million from the previous year's corresponding period. Phosphate exports amounted to around JD 406 million, compared to JD 513 million during the same period last year, while potassium exports were valued at approximately JD 470 million, compared to JD 706 million during the same period last year.The overall value of national exports recorded a modest 0.1% increase from the beginning of the current year through the end of August, reaching a total of JD 5.644 billion, compared to about JD 5.640 billion for the same period of the previous year.It is essential to note that "national exports" refer to goods and services produced within the country and exported to foreign destinations. These encompass products and services produced by local enterprises and companies within the country, which are subsequently sold and exported to other countries, contributing to Jordan's economic growth and stability.