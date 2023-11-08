Oil Bill Down 19% In First 8 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan's oil bill decreased by 19.2 percent in the first eight months of 2023, according to a foreign trade report issued by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday.The report stated that the value of the Kingdom's crude oil imports, its derivatives, and mineral oils decreased to about JD1.996 billion, compared to about JD2.471 billion for the same period in 2022.The decrease in the oil bill during the January-August period amounted to about JD475 million compared to the same period last year.Statistical data reveals that fuel and mineral oils were the top imports of petroleum derivatives, reaching about JD699 million, followed by crude oil with JD465 million, and then petroleum spirits (gasoline) with about JD430 million.The Kingdom imported diesel for approximately JD376 million and lubricating oils for approximately JD25 million during the same timeframe.