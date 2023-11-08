Computed Tomography Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2023 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global computed tomography market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Computed tomography (CT) scans are widely used diagnostic techniques used for detecting cancers, bone, and joint disorders, cancers, cardiovascular conditions, etc. Moreover, the technique also helps determine the shape, size, and location of tumors.

The global computed tomography market is propelled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe. The diseases develop the demand for diagnostic tests and treatment, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global computed tomography market.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC621

Computed tomography techniques are widely adopted for cancer diagnosis. The growing prevalence of cancer would automatically surge the demand for CT (computed tomography) scans.

The growing investments in the computed tomography industry would propel the adoption of CT scans. The advancements in the computed tomography market are expected to bring several technologies into CT scan modalities. Researchers are trying to introduce more sensitive detectors along with modern hardware and software features that would produce less electronic noise. Philips recently launched 'Spectral CT 7500', a workhouse computed tomography (CT) system that produces high-quality spectral images. Thus, the advancement in computed tomography technologies would ultimately boost its demand globally.

On the contrary, the high cost of computed tomography systems is expected to restrict the growth of the global computed tomography market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Computed Tomography Market

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mild effect on the global computed tomography market. The market witnessed growth in several countries as the healthcare centers used the technology as a forefront for lung screening. However, the market also witnessed a decline in several regions. The lockdowns in countries prohibited people from visiting hospitals for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Moreover, the disruption in the supply chain further impacted the market from the growth. Travel restrictions in the countries banned the entire import and export activities, which directly created supply gaps.

Regional Analysis

North America presents the maximum contribution in the global computed tomography market. The region witnesses wide adoption of computed tomography techniques, owing to the increasing pervasiveness of various chronic diseases. The growing number of diseases including cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, require computed tomography diagnostic. Such factors are driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the European market is forecast to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Competition in the market

Stryker Corporation (United States)

GE Healthcare (United States)

AB-CT - Advanced Breast-CT GmbH (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Healthcare Systems (Europe)

Koning Corporation (United States)

Illinois Tool Works (United States)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Europe)

MinFound Medical Systems (China)

Planmed OY (Europe)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co. (China)

CareStream Health (United States)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Analogic Corporation (United States)

United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. (China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Other prominent players.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Low Slice

Medium Slice High Slice

By Application



Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Musculoskeletal Other applications

By End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers Others

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil Argentina

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Computed Tomography Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Computed Tomography market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Computed Tomography Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Computed Tomography market Size Forecast (2023-2032).

Continue....

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Computed Tomography market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2032. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Computed Tomography market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Computed Tomography market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Computed Tomography business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443136906/2796/2023-11-08T04:29:36