Postpartum Health Supplements Market Insights, Key Players And Future Business Opportunities Until 2032

Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Postpartum health supplements are manufactured product that is specially designed and intended to supplement the daily needs of nutrients for women who have given birth. These supplements are available in various forms such as capsules, tablets, soft gels, powder, liquid, and others. These supplements contain one or more dietary ingredients such as vitamins & minerals, herbal supplements, proteins, omega-3, probiotics, etc. to meet the basic needs in the mother's body and evade the chances of suffering weakness and other health problems, Factors such as the increasing prevalence of postnatal depression coupled with the growing awareness about postnatal problems are driving the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the increasing expenditure on health and wellness products is further propelling the demand for postpartum health supplements owing to the postnatal health problems are associated with a wide range of chronic disease conditions. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service report, the national healthcare spending in the United States roses by 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion in 2020, which witnessed a growth of 19.7% of GDP, which is projected to reach USD 6.2 trillion by 2028. Therefore, the increasing purchasing capacity of the population and rising awareness of healthcare is excelling the market growth around the world. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products by the chief industry players, as well as the rising availability of products on e-commerce platforms are leveraging the market growth in the forecasting years. However, stringent regulation and standards and high costs related to the R&D activities stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Postpartum Health Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness about meeting the nutritional requirements and high adoption of supplements for postnatal conditions. Whereas, the Rest of the World is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising incidences of postnatal depression among women, as well as increasing disposable income of the population, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:



New Chapter, Inc.

Mama's Select

ACTIF USA

Nutrafol (Nutraceuticals Wellness Inc.)

Anya

DSM

Pink Stork

Mommy's Bliss Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Nordic Naturals

Recent Developments in the Market:



In 2020, MegaFood announced that the company launch its two new Baby & Me 2 products, which include Postnatal Multi and Prenatal DHA & Choline.

In March 2021, GoBiotix declared the introduction of new pre and postnatal multivitamin products for child and mother needs, including vitamins such as D2, B6, K, B12, E, C, A, and Iodine, which aid in improving breast milk. In October 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Inc. publicized the acquisition of Naturelo of vitamin and mineral supplements, which aims on expanding its pre and postnatal products market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Single Nutritional Supplements

Combined Nutritional Supplements

By Formulations:

Capsules/Tablets

Soft gels

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Sales Channel:

Online Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

