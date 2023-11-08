Personalized Nutrition Market Growth Opportunities, Insights And Latest Research Report Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Personalized Nutrition Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Personalized Nutrition Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market is valued at approximately USD 14.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.48% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Personalized Nutrition also known as Precision Nutrition focuses on an individual rather than a group of people. This approach emphasizes the idea that individualizing nutritional advice, products, or services is more effective. Personalized nutrition considers an individual's health history, such as metabolism, environmental exposure, genetic profile, and personal wellness goals. The increasing number of obese people and growing incidences of lifestyle diseases as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe is contributing to the growth of the Global Personalized Nutrition Market. For instance, as per World Obesity Organization estimates - as of 2021, around 1.02 billion people worldwide are affected by obesity and as per projections around 2.7 billion adults would be overweight. Furthermore, over 1 billion affected by obesity, and 177 million adults severely affected by obesity 2025. Also, the rising popularity of availing nutritional guidance based on individual needs and increasing healthcare spending in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Personalized Nutrition stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Personalized Nutrition Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading market players and rising healthcare spending. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising expansion of the healthcare sector and increasing awareness towards Personalized nutrition in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



BASF SE

DSM

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Amway

DNAfit

wellness coaches USA

Atlas Biomed Group Limited

Habit, LLC

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc Balchem Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022 , South Carolina, USA-based Healthycell in partnered with Research Triangle Park-based Panaceutics Nutrition to provide on-demand creation of personalized nutrition gel formulas. These formulas would be created based on individual biomarker readings and predictive analytics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Active Measurement

Standard Measurement

By Application

Standard Supplement

Disease Based

By End Use

Direct-to-Consumer

Wellness and Fitness Centers

Hospital and Clinics

Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

