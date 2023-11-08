Dried Soups Market Incredible Demand, Growth Prospects And Business Strategies 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Dried Soups Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Dried Soups Market is valued at approximately USD 1.94 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dried Soups are an instant solution made with hot water. These types of soups are usually dried or dehydrated and are packed in airtight packaging such as cans, pouches etc. These soups are available in different flavors including mixed vegetables, tomato, and sweet corn among others. The increasing consumption of convenience foods and growing expansion of quick service restaurants as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for convenience food products owing to rising number of working populations, and growing penetration of online food delivery platforms are contributing to the growth of the Global Dried Soups Market. For instance, according to Statista - as of 2022, the revenue in the Convenience Food segment is estimated at USD 562.20 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 6.21% between 2022-2027 to USD 759.83 billion by 2027. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, in 2022 the revenue in the Convenience Food segment is estimated at USD 330.10 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 6.91% between 2022 and 2027 to reach USD 461.04 billion by 2027. Also growing demand for nutrition-rich products and rise in urban population would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Dried Soups stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dried Soups Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing consumption of packaged food products in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of working-class population and increasing growth of the quick service restaurants in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



Unilever Canada Inc (Knorr)

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

J. Heinz Company, L.P.

McKenzie's

Mother Earth Products

Cooke Tavern Soups

Frontier Soups

CAMPBELL COMPANY OF CANADA

Bear Creek Country Kitchens, LLC John A. McDougall, M.D.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, California, United States based Herbalife Nutrition rolled out its new Instant Soup in the United States. The soup mix is formulated with 15 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Cups

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

