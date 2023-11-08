Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global market for vehicle occupancy detection systems was around $50 million in 2020, with a CAGR of around 20% from 2021 to 2027. Vehicle occupancy detection systems device detects whether a vehicle contains passengers by detecting its occupancy. Furthermore, various technologies for detecting passenger presence in vehicles such as microwaves, ultrasonics, and video image processing allow us to detect passengers through various occupancy sensing applications.

Additionally, an Internet of Things (IoT)-connected occupancy detection system is designed to provide real-time occupancy count of vehicles. In addition, increasing vehicle traffic lanes with high occupancy rates coupled with safety regulations have sparked increased demand for vehicle occupancy detection systems.

This technology uses a camera and thermal sensors to detect the occupants in a vehicle. Sensor solutions based on thermal imaging can detect sudden movements while driving, such as braking or turning. A high detection rate would, however, is not possible without a good algorithm to use for detecting occupancy based on recently acquired images. In addition to detecting seat occupancy, these systems can also monitor other safety features such as seat belt use and drunk driving. In the forecast period, the market growth will be supported by all of these factors.

Factors Impacting the Growth of the Global Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market



A rise in government regulations geared towards passenger safety will drive significant market growth over the forecast period.

In emerging economies, OEMs and automotive component suppliers have expanded, which has led to the growth of the vehicle occupancy detection system market.

The market is expected to grow with increasing demand for occupancy detection technology to reduce vehicle crashes.

Due to low adoption in emerging markets of driver-assistance systems and the high cost of occupancy sensors, the market is likely to see fragmentation.

The market for self-driving automotive vehicles is likely to flourish due to the surge in demand. The market will benefit from a rise in the construction of HOV lanes in complexes with toll plazas over the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19

Globally, COVID-19 has had significant effects on the market for Vehicle Occupancy Detection Systems. The COVID-19 outbreaks led to a significant and prolonged drop in manufacturing utilization, travel bans, and facility closures, which led to lower growth of the Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market.

In light of the market trends for vehicle occupancy detection systems, COVID-19 has served as a major restraint for market growth in 2020, and the market is expected to grow relatively slowly by the end of 2021. Despite this, the high demand for self-driving electronic vehicles serves as a major deterrent to the market growth. Many vendors who provide services to the transportation industry have been impacted negatively by the lack of investments in occupancy detection systems. Moreover, favorable regulations related to vehicle occupancy detection systems worldwide are expected to drive the market during the post-pandemic period.

Key Competitors

To become more competitive in the market, key players have established a range of strategies, including product portfolio expansion, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, geographic expansion, and collaborations. An analysis of the industry's major players and their profiles include study of following companies:



Conduent Inc.

Vehicle Occupancy Detection Corp.

Xerox Corporation

Fortran Traffic System Ltd.

NEC Corporation of America

Indra Sistemas

S.A, Invision

Siemens

TransCore Invision AI

Aim of the Report

The Vehicle Occupancy Detection System Market is divided into the various key segments that include installation type, technology, application, and region.

Segmentation based on Installation Type



Mobile Installation



Solutions

Services

Fixed Installation



Solutions Services

Segmentation based on Technology



Ultrasonic

Infrared Hybrid

Segmentation based on Application



Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles

Segmentation based on Region



Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific

