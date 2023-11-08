Tracheostomy Products Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032 Report

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global tracheostomy products market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Tracheostomy is a process used in surgical operations to remove the blockage in the route of breathing. The surgeons primarily make an incision on the anterior of the neck. The process of incision allows surgeons to insert a tube into the human windpipe or trachea. The tube is connected to the oxygen supply machine to remove a blockage in their trachea. The products used in the process are tubes, obturators, tracheal masts, etc.
The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, including COPD, lung cancer, chronic bronchitis, etc is driving the demand for tracheostomy procedures. World Health Organization indicates that around 235 million people worldwide are suffering from asthma. Hence, with the growing number of patients, the demand for tracheostomy products is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Moreover, the rising number of chronic respiratory diseases in the population increases the requirement for tracheostomy products. COPD is the 3rd major cause of death worldwide. The disease has affected over 65 million people worldwide. The deadly causes of this disease are influencing people to get cured through surgery as soon as possible. Such factors would fuel the need for tracheostomy products in the upcoming years.
Apart from that, advancements in tracheostomy procedures and products would accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Advanced percutaneous dilatational tracheostomy (PDT) surgeries are being performed on critical patients to reduce the probability of risk and infection. Such beneficial advancements are expected to boost the adoption of tracheostomy products during the analysis period.
However, the complications of the Tracheostomy Procedures and their high costs would slow down the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden spread of COVID-19 and hike in the COVID-patients delayed all the surgical processes. Healthcare bodies had to shift their energy to handle the COVID-19 patients, which delayed all the surgical procedures. Moreover, the risk of spread also prevented people from visiting the hospitals. Tracheostomy is an open surgery that involves the risk of infection. Such delays slowed down the growth of the global tracheostomy products market during the epidemic.
Regional Analysis
North America is dominating the global tracheostomy products market and is expected to present the highest contribution in the future. The presence of prominent companies in the market will soar the growth of the global tracheostomy products market. Moreover, the study by American Lung Association indicates that approximately 37 million Americans suffer from chronic lung diseases. Thus the need for tracheostomy surgeries is growing in the region. These factors collectively are projected to boost the growth of the global tracheostomy products market.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Tracheostomy Tubes Double-Lumen Tubes Cuffed Tubes Uncuffed Tubes Single-Lumen Tubes Fenestrated Tubes Adjustable-Flange Tubes Tracheostomy Ventilation Accessories Tracheostomy Cleaning Kits Other Accessories
By Technique
Percutaneous Dilatational Tracheostomy Ciaglia Blue Rhino Tracheostomy Ciaglia Tracheostomy Schachner/Rapitrac Tracheostomy Griggs Tracheostomy FantoniTranslaryngeal Tracheostomy Percutwist Tracheostomy Surgical Tracheostomy
By End-User
Hospitals & Surgical Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Home Care Settings Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
By Region
North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Argentina
Competition In The Market
Medtronic PLC(Europe) Xinxiang Huaxi Sanitary Materials Co., Ltd. (China) Pulmodyne (North America) Smiths Group PLC (United Kingdom) Troge Medical GmbH(Germany) Teleflex Incorporated(United States) Autoren Medical Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd (New Zealand) Andreas FahlMedizintechnik-Vertrieb GmbH (Germany) Boston Medical Products Inc. (United States) ConvaTec Group PLC (United Kingdom) Fuji Systems Corporation (Asia) Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.(China) TRACOE medical GmbH (Germany) Medis Medical (Tianjin) Co. Ltd. Cook Group(United States) Other prominent players.
