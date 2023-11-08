Nutritional/Functional Bars Market By Forecast From 2023 To 2032 With Future Business Opportunities

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Nutritional/Functional Bars are supplemented bars consisting of energy foods and cereals. The nutrition bars offer quick energy or work as a meal replacement. It helps to increase muscle mass and keeps fat off by providing various types of protein, carbohydrates, and fats. The Nutritional/Functional Bars market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for healthy and nutrition-rich products & growing millennial population in the forecast period.

According to Statista in 2022, the global health and wellness food market was valued at around USD 841 billion. And by 2026, the market is projected to rise to USD 1 trillion. With the rising demand for a healthy & nutritious diet, the market is expected to grow. Whereas the rising sports nutrition industry and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of substitutes hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for nutrition bars, growing public awareness of nutritious and healthy diets, and increasing sports industry. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGRduring the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing spending towards personal health care, and growing R&D activities by market players in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:



Glanbia Plc.

Nutrition & Sante SAS

Atlantic Grupa D.D.

B.V. Vurense Snack Industrie

Artenay Bars

Leader Foods OY

Prinsen Food Group B.V.

SternLife GmbH & Co. KG

anona GmbH Halo Foods Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Prinsen Food Group B.V. has acquired Gustav Berning a German company that is the largest producer of high-quality protein food bars across Europe. With this acquisition, both companies will expand the range of active nutrition product range.

In January 2017 SternLife GmbH & Co. KG launched vegan organic bars. These bars are available in two flavors spicy lemon with chilli and ginger & cocoa with superfood hempseed. This new product launch majorly targets sports person and athletes.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fiber bars,

Protein Bars,

Others

By Nature:

Gluten-Free,

Non-GMO Free,

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket,

Convenience Stores,

Specialty Stores,

Online sales Channel,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

