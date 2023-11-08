Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market is valued at approximately USD 420.43 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Gluten-free baking mixes are a mixed formulation of ingredients used for the cooking of baked goods that do not contain gluten-containing ingredients. The growing consumption of bakery foods, rising demand for convenient healthy food items, coupled with the high demand among health consciousness, especially among millennials and Gen Z, are attributing to the market growth across the globe.

The high prevalence of celiac disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is the key factor that are propelling market growth across the globe. About IBS reported that it was estimated that there were approximately 5-10% of the global population is affected by IBS, in which 35% to 40% are male and 60% to 65% of individuals female, along with most people are under the age of 50. Thereby, the growing incidences of IBS are fueling the demand for gluten-free baking mixes, which, in turn, accelerates market growth. Moreover, growing awareness about gluten-free baking mixes among the population, as well as the increasing investment by the leading market players are offering various growth prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of celiac diseases and rising awareness about the side effects of gluten on health. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising preference towards healthy lifestyle among consumers, increase in the cases of allergic diseases, as well as rising demand for healthy food items in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

General Mills, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc.

Partake Foods

Chebe

Naturpro

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

SalDoce Fine Foods

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, SalDoce Fine Foods introduced its products on eBay and Amazon Australia via its brand YesYouCan, which aims on quality and innovation to capture a larger market share.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Bread

Pizza

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Grocery Stores

Mass Merchandiser

Independent Natural or Health Food Store

Club Stores

Drug Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

