Canned Meat Market Technological Advancement, Driving Factors And Forecast Report Until 2032

Global Canned Meat Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Canned Meat refers to meat preserved in an airtight can or tin. Moreover, the meat is either cooked or raw and is usually chopped and processed into cans for long-term storage. Canned meat contains large amounts of essential nutrients such as proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre. Canned Meat includes a variety of meat-based products such as whole muscles, meat stews, luncheon meat, sausages, sauces with meat pieces, and paste among others. The increasing preference towards packaged & processed foods and growing demand for seafood worldwide as well as rising expansion of quick service restaurants are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for processed and packaged food products is contributing towards the growth of the Global Canned Meat Market. For instance, according to Statista - as of 2022, the revenue in the worldwide processed meat segment is valued at USD 317.70 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 3.00% (CAGR 2022-2027) to reach USD 368.30 billion by end of 2027. Moreover, another factor driving the market space is increasing consumption of seafood. For instance, as per Statista - in 2021, the global seafood market was valued at USD 253 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 336 billion by 2025. Also, growing expansion of e-commerce platforms and increasing growth of working-class population would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Canned Meat and health concerns associated with canned food products such as heart disease and diabetes, and other chronic diseases stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Canned Meat Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing consumption of packaged food items in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of seafood, and increasing number of working individuals coupled with rising expansion of online distribution channels in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



JBS Foods

Hormel Foods Corp.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Wild Planet Foods

Bolton Group

Vion Food Group

Mundella Foods

Campbell Soup Company

Smithfield Foods Valleyfresh Global

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Arkansas, USA based Tyson Foods Inc. acquired Pennsylvania, USA based Keystone Foods business from Marfrig Global Foods for a transaction value of USD 2.16 billion. This acquisition includes six processing plants and an innovation center based in the U.S. with locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In August 2022, Singapore based OTC Holdings launched new plant-based SPAM-style canned vegan meat in Singapore. Moreover, in first quarter of 2023, the company would launch its new products in Malaysia and the Philippines

Global Canned Meat Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Meat Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst's working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Meat Type

Seafood

Pork

Poultry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

