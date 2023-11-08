Probiotic Ingredients Market Industry Size, Explosive Growth Opportunity And Regional Analysis 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Probiotic Ingredients Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Global Probiotic Ingredients Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Probiotic Ingredients Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Probiotic ingredients are the living microorganisms such as bacteria and yeast that are consumed to benefit health. It generally helps in restoring or improving the gut microbiota. The rising advantages of probiotic-fortified food, the growing need for superior-quality feed products, and increasing disposable income are the key factors that are fostering market demand across the globe.

The probiotic supplements help in maintaining preventive health and boost the immune system. According to Statista, the global market for probiotic supplements used for gastrointestinal health was estimated to account for USD 947 million. Also, it is anticipated that the demand is constantly growing and likely to value around USD 1,868 million by 2025. Thereby, the increasing consumption of probiotic-infused dietary supplements in order to enhance health benefits is reinforcing the market growth. In addition, the rising availability of products on various e-commerce platforms, as well as growing R&D activities are leveraging various growth prospects for the market in the foreseen years. However, the imposition of stringent quality standards, as well as complexities in integrating probiotics in functional food stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Probiotic Ingredients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising focus on improving digestive health, the high purchasing capacity of the population, and the increasing adoption of nutraceuticals. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising inclination towards health care, growing demand for functional and dietary products, as well as growing incidences of target diseases are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kerry Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Koninklijke DSM NV

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

Nutris

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Orffa

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, the Archer Daniels Midland Company declared the acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, with its global manufacturing and sales in the United States and Europe. The aim of this acquisition is to support ADM use of Deerland's capabilities and portfolio to provide synergies for its Health and Wellness business and boost its growth across the Nutrition business unit.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Bacteria

Yeast

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Application:

Foods and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

By End-Use:

Human

Animal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

