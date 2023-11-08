Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Trends: Navigational Insights For Success

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica recently unveiled a new research report on the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market. The report acts as an entry point to the extensive realm of the Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market. As businesses continue to develop and adjust to evolving customer needs and technological progress, it becomes crucial for industry participants to grasp the dynamics of the market.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market globally is analyzed to reach US$ 426.88 Mn by 2031. The market was valued at US$ 246.07 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% during 2023-2031.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 235 million people suffer from asthma worldwide, and it is one of the most common chronic diseases among children. Inhaled nitric oxide is used for the treatment of respiratory diseases, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pulmonary hypertension. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the demand for inhaled nitric oxide.

Air Liquide Healthcare

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Beyond Air

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Getinge

International Biomedical

LINDE

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Praxair (NoxBox)

SLE

Vero Biotech Other major players

By System



Cylinder Based System

Electric System Chemical Based System

By Type



Adults Pediatrics

By Components



Hardware



Mechanical Ventilator



Flow Sensor



Respiratory Circuits Connectors



Nitric Oxide Container



Nitric Oxide Analyzer



Inlet & Outlet Pipe

Digital Monitor

Services



Managed Services



Professional Services



Consulting Support & Maintenance

By Applications



Pulmonary Hypertension

Tuberculosis Treatment

Malaria Treatment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Applications (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Others

By End User



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Centers

By Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Rest of MEA

South America



Argentina



Brazil Rest of South America

