Isotonic Drink Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Technological Advancements And Revenue 2023-2032

Global Isotonic Drink Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

An isotonic Drink is a beverage that is consumed for rehydration of the body while performing any physical exercise. The Isotonic Drink market is expanding because of factors such as consumer's rising inclination toward physical fitness and an increase in fitness enthusiasts and athletes. This market is dominated by PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corp, Science in Sport, and Bright Lifecare PVT LTD.

Isotonic drinks are consumed to improve the absorption of water, minerals, and nutrients and to promote body recovery as they aren't carbonated. According to the National Library of Medicine reports that isotonic drinks and other sports drinks can be taken by pregnant women because they prevent maternal ketosis without increasing stomach volume. In addition, the growing popularity of fitness activities such as aerobics, running, strength training and yoga, increasing numbers of women engaging in fitness and sports-related activities, and increasing participation in gyms and health clubs are driving the growth of the isotonic sports drink market. As per the research, Average Americans consume about 28 litres of sports drinks alone in 2020. This number is expected to rise to 30 litres by 2026. In stores, US consumers can choose sports drink brands including Gatorade Perform, Powerade, Powerade Ion4 and Gatorade Frost. Gatorade Perform has become the leading sports drink brand in the US in 2020 with sales of over $1.6 billion. Moreover, the introduction of various fruit-flavoured isotonic drinks, sugar-free and low-calorie drinks and the increasing popularity of fitness activities may increase the opportunity for this market. However, the stringent government regulation for Isotonic Drink stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Isotonic Drink Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated this market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region's increasing health awareness. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:



PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestle S.A

The Coca-Cola Company

BA SPORTS NUTRITION, LLC

HIGH5 Sports Nutrition

Monster Beverage Corp

GNC Holdings Inc.

Vitalyte Sports Nutrition

Bright Life Care Private Limited Lyteline LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, IPRO partnered with Scarlets. With this partnership, IPRO will provide seniors, and women's teams with the healthy isotonic IPRO Sport Edition series and reusable hardware to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles.

In March 2022, Canadian Soccer and Gatorade(R) Canada announced a new multi-year partnership making Gatorade Canada the Official Isotonic and Sports Nutrition Partner of Canadian Soccer.

In March 2022, HIGH5 Sports Nutrition added two new products to its range. Isotonic Hydration is a hydration drink and Energy Gel Electrolyte is billed as "a fruity energy boost that adds electrolytes to strengthen muscles during exercise."

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

