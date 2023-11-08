Plasma Feed Market Is Projected To Register An Impressive CAGR, Upcoming Trends And Prominent Players By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Global Plasma Feed Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the market's future trajectory.

Global Plasma Feed Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Plasma feeds include feeds containing animal-derived plasma proteins as feed ingredients. Plasma is a component found in blood, and it contains nutrients such as protein, enzymes, salts, and so on. which is a healthy source for animals. The Plasma Feed market is expanding because of factors such as the demand for high-quality pet food and the increasing demand for natural feed ingredients. This market is dominated by Daka Denmark A/S, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Lauridsen Group, Inc., Kraeber & Co GmbH, and Lican Food.

Plasma has been found to have a positive effect on gut health, mortality, and overall animal performance. It improves the palatability of feed, promotes the maturation of the intestine, nourishes the immunity of the mucosa against bacterial and viral pathogens, and strengthens the intestinal barrier. The widespread use of plasma meal in veal substitutes to provide complete primary feed for colostrum and shrimp, poultry and fish with health-promoting properties will increase the market share of the meal. plasma in the coming years. The increase in the usage of plasma feed in pet food is due to its texture modified ingredients, such as carrageenan. Plasma is an ingredient which improves the texture of wet pet food as well as it has better water retention capacity as compared to other texture-modified ingredients such as wheat gluten. The growing demand for alternative protein sources in the animal feed industry, coupled with the growing demand for plasma feed to replace antibiotics, is driving the plasma feed market. In addition, increasing longevity and constrained land and water resources for animal feed preparation along with the high demand for animal protein sources are compelling the global plasma protein market. Moreover, the increasing demand for animal-based protein sources and the growing popularity of bovine plasma powder is expected to have a significant opportunity in the forecastyear. However, the high cost of Plasma Feed stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plasma Feed Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region's increasing disease prevalence. Beef, chicken, and veal are the most ordinarily consumed meats in North America, and it accounts for 28% of the share in Plasma Feed market globally. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:



Lican Food

Veos Group

Lihme Protein Solutions

Daka Denmark AS

Kraeber & Co. GmbH

Puretein Agri LLC

Eccofeed LLC

Feedworks Pty Ltd

Darling Ingredients Inc. Lauridsen Group Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Rousselot (Irving, TX), a subsidiary of Darling Ingredients, increased manufacturing of pig collagen by launching a production line recently in Ghent, Belgium. This new line complements the company's existing fish and bovine collagen manufacturing capabilities and will improve the availability of premium collagen ingredients while enhancing market access.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Porcine

Bovine

Other Sources

By Application:

Swine

Pet

Aquaculture

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

