Low Fat Yogurt Market 2023 Upcoming Trends, Revenue And Prominent Players By 2032

Global Low Fat Yogurt Market is valued at approximately USD 17.81 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Low Fat Yogurt is made with skimmed milk which contains low-fat content. Low-fat yogurt is considered a rich source of protein and its consumption promotes weight loss. Moreover, low-fat yogurt provides amino acids which are essential to build and maintain muscle tissue. A container of low-fat yogurt contains only 3.5 grams of fat and just 14 milligrams of cholesterol. The increasing number of overweight people and growing demand for low-fat dairy products as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rapid growth in the number of obese individuals owing to sedentary lifestyles and increasing consumption of junk food is contributing to the growth of the Global Low Fat Yogurt Market. For instance, according to the World Obesity Organization estimates - as of 2019, globally more than 2 billion adults were estimated as overweight, and out of those 650 million were affected by obesity, which represents 39% of adults aged 18 or over. Furthermore, as per projections, more than 2.7 billion adults would be overweight, and over 1 billion would be affected by obesity by 2025. Also, the increasing demand for packaged food products and rising number of health-conscious individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Low-Fat Yogurt and increasing incidences of lactose intolerance stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Low Fat Yogurt Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing consumption of low-fat dairy products as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of obese individuals, growing consumption of packaged food items, coupled with increasing number of health-conscious individuals in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



General Mills Inc.

Danone, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd.

Springfield Creamery (Nancy's)

Jalna Dairy Foods

Gopala

Wallaby Yogurt Company

Byrne Dairy Tillamook Dairy Co-Op.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Danone North America launched its new yogurt line in the USA. The first, product named Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt, is a dairy products line that combines low calories and reduced sugar content. Moreover, the second is Good Plants, a dairy-free, probiotic yogurt alternative, made with almond milk.

In August 2020, Oregon, USA based Tillamook launched a new range of low-fat yogurt named Tillamook creamery collection. This new range would be available in six flavor combinations and would be free from artificial sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives. The different flavor combinations would be Oregon Strawberry paired with Plain; Northwest Raspberry paired with Blackberry; Oregon Blueberry paired with Vanilla; California Peach paired with Plain; Dark Cherry paired with Plain; and Vanilla Bean paired with Plain.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Origin

Non-Organic

Organic

By Type

Flavored

Fruit

Plain

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

