Moringa Seeds Market Technology, Business Outlook, Critical Insights And Industry Forecast 2023 To 2032

Global Moringa Seeds Market is valued at approximately USD 7.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.63 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. Moringa Seeds are sourced from pods of Moringa oleifera also known as drumstick tree. Moringa is mostly found in the Himalayan areas of India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan and is grown across the Indian sub-continent. Moringa seeds are considered rich in essential amino acids, antioxidants, Vitamins, and Minerals among others. Moreover, bioactive compounds found in Moringa seeds cure and prevent different diseases including hypercholesterolemia, high blood pressure, diabetes, insulin resistance, and non-alcoholic liver disease among others. The increasing consumption of organic dietary supplements and growing medicinal benefits associated with moringa seeds are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising consumption of dietary supplements is contributing to the growth of the Global Moringa Seeds Market. For instance, according to Statista - in 2018, the North American dietary supplement market was valued at USD 42.6 billion, and it further increased to USD 50.7 billion in 2020. Additionally, the market would grow to USD 72 billion by 2026. Moreover, as per Statista - in 2021, the global market for dietary supplements was valued at USD 137 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 185.1 billion by 2025. Also, growing number of health-conscious individuals and rising pharmaceuticals industry in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, side effects associated with Moringa Seeds such as upset stomach, blood pressure, slow heart rate, etc. and lack of penetration coupled with stringent regulatory framework stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Moringa Seeds Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and large cultivation of Moringa (Drumsticks) in the region. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for dietary supplements and increasing penetration of branded products from leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:



New Global Energy Inc.

Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd.

Vyora Herbals Private Limited

Marudhar Impex

Paritosh Herbals

Philippine Moringa and More Corporation

Jailev International Trading Corporation

Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing

Mother's Farm Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, India based Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of new organic Moringa Oil. This new product would be available across 50+ exclusive stores of Kama Ayurveda located in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ludhiana.

In November 2021, Speaking Herbs unveiled its new organic Moringa oil. This new oil contains bio-active molecules such as alkaloids, glucosinolates, isothiocyanates, and thio-carbamates and is intended for pigmentation and tan removal.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Product Type

Moringa Seeds & Oil

Moringa Leaves & Leaf Powder

Moringa Fruits, Tea & Pods

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

