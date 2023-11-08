Gaza fight significantly lessens flight traffic at Ben Gurion international airport

(MENAFN) A recent report from the "Secret Flight" website, dedicated to tracking flight traffic, reveals that the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel has experienced a profound decline in flight activity since the commencement of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The report indicates that flight traffic to and from the airport has plummeted by as much as 80 percent during this period of conflict.



During the course of the conflict, the average daily number of flights arriving at Ben Gurion Airport dwindled to approximately 100 flights per day, a stark contrast to the bustling norm of up to 500 daily flights in the pre-aggression era. Notably, most of the flights that do continue are operated by the three prominent Israeli airlines, namely "El Al," "Arkia," and "Israir." Meanwhile, foreign airlines have significantly scaled back their services to Israel due to the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the escalating costs of flight insurance.



The resilience of these three Israeli airlines can be attributed to their insurance coverage by the government insurance company "Inbal," which secured government guarantees. In a strategic move to safeguard the aviation industry, Israel endorsed a government plan in October to provide a substantial government guarantee worth USD6 billion to underwrite insurance for airlines against the risks associated with wartime conditions. This step was taken in response to Israel's military operations in reaction to the Palestinian initiative known as "Al-Aqsa Flood," orchestrated by the Palestinian resistance led by the Al-Qassam Brigades in their struggle against the occupation.



The reduction in flight traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport serves as a significant marker of the impact of ongoing regional conflicts on the aviation sector and underscores the measures taken to sustain critical air travel services amid such turbulent times.

