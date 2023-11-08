Saudi Aramco's notable Q3 2023 performance surpasses top global oil firms

(MENAFN) In the third quarter of 2023, the combined profits of the world's six largest energy companies reached an impressive USD66.8 billion. However, what sets this period apart is the extraordinary performance of Saudi Aramco, which vastly outshone the five largest oil companies globally. Saudi Aramco's individual profits nearly matched the cumulative net profits of the five leading oil giants, showcasing its unparalleled success.



The top five oil companies in the world, comprising ExxonMobil and Chevron from the United States, Total from France, and Shell and BP representing Britain and the Netherlands, reported a combined net profit of USD34.2 billion for this quarter. In stark contrast, Saudi Aramco alone reported net profits of USD32.6 billion, highlighting its exceptional financial prowess.



Breaking down the profits of these five oil conglomerates, Exxon Mobil led the pack with USD9.1 billion, followed by Shell with USD7 billion, BP with USD4.9 billion, Chevron with USD6.5 billion, and Total with USD6.7 billion in profits. Saudi Aramco's remarkable lead over its closest competitor in this period was striking, with a 260 percent difference compared to ExxonMobil and an even more staggering 570 percent difference when compared to BP's earnings.



The context for these financial performances lies in the backdrop of declining oil prices during the third quarter of 2023, in comparison to the same period the previous year. This downturn significantly impacted the profits of major oil companies on a global scale. The outcome of this comparative analysis underscores the critical importance of diversifying revenue sources and underscores how global conditions wield a substantial influence on the energy sector. Saudi Aramco's outstanding performance in this challenging environment serves as a testament to its financial resilience and strategic acumen.

